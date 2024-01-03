Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Former Interior Ministry chief of Yekaterinburg killed in Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller January 3, 2024 7:40 PM 2 min read
Yekaterinburg, Russia, on Aug. 19, 2017. (Lars Baron/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Igor Trifonov, a convicted criminal and the former head of the Yekaterinburg branch of Russia's Interior Ministry, was killed fighting in Ukraine, Russian state-controlled media Kommersant wrote on Jan. 3, citing Trifonov's lawyer.

Trifonov, who served as the head of the Yekaterinburg branch of Russia's Interior Ministry from 2011-2017, was convicted on bribery and weapons charges in 2022. He was then sentenced to nine years and four months in prison.

Local media reported that Trifonov wanted to prove his innocence and fight for Russia, and eventually was able to secure a contract with the Russian military at the end of 2023.

Trifonov was killed shortly after arriving at the front, the report said, without providing further details on how he was killed.

In 2022, Russian authorities allowed the Wagner mercenary group to recruit prisoners in Russian jails, a practice which has since been taken up by Russia's Defense Ministry. As per the contracts signed to enlist, convicts are usually offered an official pardon in exchange for the completion of military service.

The U.K. Defense Ministry wrote in October 2023 that Russia mostly continues to rely heavily on so-called "Storm-Z" units, staffed by both convicts and regular troops on disciplinary charges, for local offensive operations in Ukraine.

Such units are often used as cannon fodder and suffer high casualties.

Ukraine war latest: Russia’s latest large-scale air attacks on Kyiv, Kharkiv kill 5, injure 130
Russia unleashed a new large-scale air attack on Ukraine on Jan. 2, targeting Kyiv, the surrounding region, and Kharkiv with 99 missiles, preceded by 35 Shahed drones.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
12:07 PM

Ex-official charged with treason, spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

The suspect was dismissed from his position as a civil servant in 2014. Subsequently, he began presenting himself as a political expert and authored several publications praising the Kremlin's policy toward Ukraine just as Russia launched its aggression by occupying Crimea and parts of eastern regions, the SBU said.
11:08 AM

BBC: Fugitive ex-SBU official released from Serbian prison.

Andrii Naumov, a former Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) general who was sentenced to a year in prison in Serbia for money laundering, was released in early December, the BBC reported on Jan. 3, citing the court of the Serbian city of Nis.
8:11 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 3. This number includes 680 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.