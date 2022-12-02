Foreign Ministry: Ukraine’s embassies, consulates in 7 countries receive blood-stained parcels

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia, Italy, and Austria, the consulates general in Naples and Krakow, and the consulate in Brno received blood-soaked packages with animal eyes inside them, Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko reported on Dec. 2.



The entrance to the residence of the Ukrainian ambassador to the Holy See was also vandalized, while a bomb threat was reported in Ukraine’s embassy in Kazakhstan, which was refuted later, according to Nikolenko.



The Ukrainian embassy in the U.S. received a letter with a photocopy of an article criticizing Ukraine, the spokesman said. This letter arrived simultaneously with others from the territory of one European country, he added.

“We have reason to believe that it is a well-planned campaign of terror and intimidation of Ukrainian embassies and consulates. Not being able to stop Ukraine on the diplomatic front, they are trying to scare us,” said Nikolenko.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has ordered to increase in security measures at all Ukrainian embassies and consulates as cases of threats are being investigated.

Previously, envelopes with explosive devices were sent to the Ukrainian and U.S. embassies in Madrid, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Defense Minister Margarita Robles. Similar packages were also delivered to the Torrejon de Ardoz air base in Madrid, which provides intelligence information to Ukraine’s Armed Forces, and the headquarters of Spanish weapons manufacturer Instalaza, which produces rocket launchers supplied to Ukraine.

One of the Ukrainian embassy’s employees received minor injuries while inspecting the bomb, according to Nikolenko. Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov blamed Russia for the letter bomb attacks in Spain.