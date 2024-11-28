Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine
Edit post

Foreign Ministry says Kyiv discusses mobilization strategy with partners, calls on faster military aid

by Olena Goncharova November 28, 2024 11:50 PM 2 min read
A military officer from the third separate assault brigade is seen doing a recruitment job in Kyiv Oblast in early 2024. (Ashley Chan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has urged its international partners to expedite the delivery of critical military equipment, emphasizing that quicker aid is more crucial than drafting additional personnel.

With manpower shortages posing a challenge, Ukraine continues to balance domestic and international expectations while focusing on strengthening its forces on the battlefield.

"We are now in the situation when we need more equipment to arm all the people that have already been mobilized, and we think the first priority is to send quicker, faster military aid," Heorhii Tykhyi, a spokesperson for Ukraine's foreign ministry, said on Nov. 28 during a press briefing in Kyiv.

Tykhyi noted that Ukraine’s mobilization strategy is regularly discussed with international allies alongside other key topics, including defense strategy and sanctions on Russia. He dismissed suggestions of tension over the issue.

"I can confirm that this topic is being discussed at negotiations. I can refute that this is a point of tension or that it's being discussed in a critical or negative manner," he said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the issue during a Nov. 19 parliamentary session, presenting a 10-point plan to bolster internal resilience.

Zelensky ruled out lowering the mobilization age despite facing pressure from citizens and Western partners to do so. Instead, he proposed reforms, including new management strategies, the creation of a military ombudsman, and a contract system for citizens below the mobilization age.

Ukraine’s fight against Russian invasion undermined by draft-dodging graft
Heavy fighting on the front lines of Russia’s full-scale invasion, dragging out for almost three years, has left thousands of Ukrainian soldiers seriously injured or killed in action. Many still fighting for years along more than 600 miles of the front line in Ukraine’s east and south are
The Kyiv IndependentNatalia Yermak
Author: Olena Goncharova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:15 PM

Zelensky signs law on 'historic' tax increase.

The bill, which was passed by the Ukrainian parliament on Oct. 10, will raise taxes by Hr 8 billion ($192,000) in 2024 and Hr 141 billion ($3.4 billion) in 2025, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said, as the country struggles to shore up its budget deficit amid Russia's ongoing full-scale war.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.