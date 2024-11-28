Foreign Ministry says Kyiv discusses mobilization strategy with partners, calls on faster military aid

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has urged its international partners to expedite the delivery of critical military equipment, emphasizing that quicker aid is more crucial than drafting additional personnel.

With manpower shortages posing a challenge, Ukraine continues to balance domestic and international expectations while focusing on strengthening its forces on the battlefield.

"We are now in the situation when we need more equipment to arm all the people that have already been mobilized, and we think the first priority is to send quicker, faster military aid," Heorhii Tykhyi, a spokesperson for Ukraine's foreign ministry, said on Nov. 28 during a press briefing in Kyiv.

Tykhyi noted that Ukraine’s mobilization strategy is regularly discussed with international allies alongside other key topics, including defense strategy and sanctions on Russia. He dismissed suggestions of tension over the issue.

"I can confirm that this topic is being discussed at negotiations. I can refute that this is a point of tension or that it's being discussed in a critical or negative manner," he said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the issue during a Nov. 19 parliamentary session, presenting a 10-point plan to bolster internal resilience.

Zelensky ruled out lowering the mobilization age despite facing pressure from citizens and Western partners to do so. Instead, he proposed reforms, including new management strategies, the creation of a military ombudsman, and a contract system for citizens below the mobilization age.