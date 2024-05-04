Skip to content
News Feed, Foreign Ministry, Volodymyr Zelensky, International Criminal Court, Russia, Ukraine, War
Edit post

Foreign Ministry: Reports about Zelensky's placement on Russian wanted list 'sign of desperation'

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 4, 2024 8:55 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in his office. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian propaganda media reports about Moscow allegedly placing President Volodymyr Zelensky on a wanted list is a "sign of desperation," Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said on May 4.

Zelensky has been placed on a wanted list by the Russian Interior Ministry, which said he was being sought "under an article of the criminal code" without providing further details, Russian state-controlled media wrote earlier in the day.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said that such a move demonstrates "the desperation of the Russian state machine and propaganda, which are at a loss as to what else to invent to garner attention."

Russia also placed on the wanted list former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Ukraine's Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Pavliuk, according to the state-run news agency TASS.

"We would like to remind everyone that, unlike the worthless Russian announcements, the International Criminal Court's (ICC) warrant for the arrest of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges is real and enforceable in 123 countries," the ministry's statement read.

The ICC issued arrest warrants on March 17, 2023, for Putin and Russian Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova for the forced deportations of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia.

The court also issued arrest warrants for two Russian military commanders a year later in March for carrying out strikes on Ukrainian electricity infrastructure during the winter of 2022–2023.

Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash and Admiral Viktor Sokolov "are each allegedly responsible" for a number of war crimes, including "directing attacks at civilian sites," the ICC said.

Russia previously placed on the wanted list Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's military intelligence.

New ICC chief on Putin: ‘Heaven’s vengeance is slow but sure’
The new Head of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Tomoko Akane told Kyodo News on March 20 that “Heaven’s vengeance is slow but sure” when asked what fate awaits Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
4:11 PM

Russia claims to have downed ATACMS over Crimea.

In a post on Telegram, the Kremlin's Defense Ministry said four ATACMS missiles provided to Ukraine by the U.S. were intercepted overnight by "air defense systems on duty." It did not say if falling debris had caused any damage.
10:10 AM

Ukraine says close to $500,000 in reconstruction funds for Borodyanka 'disappeared.'

After an audit, there was a discrepancy of Hr 14 million (around $353,000) related to plastic-metal windows, which were earmarked for installation but never actually put in. The State Audit Service said local governments should "ensure more thorough control" over reconstruction funding and added that the case had been referred to the Prosecutor General's Office to determine whether criminal wrongdoing had occurred.
