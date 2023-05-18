Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine commemorates anniversary of Crimean Tatars' forced deportation, genocide

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 18, 2023 12:20 PM 2 min read
Flags of the Crimean Tatar people fly on May 18, 2020, during a rally in memory of the victims of the forced deportation of Crimean Tatars which began on May 18, 1944. ( Yulii Zozulia/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar flags were lowered at the Foreign Ministry on May 18 to commemorate the forced deportations carried out by the Soviets in 1944, Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar reported.

From May 18-20, 1944, the Soviet secret policy forcibly deported thousands of indigenous Crimean Tatars –  including women, children, and the elderly – across thousands of kilometers from Crimea to Uzbekistan.

An estimated 8,000 Crimean Tatars died in the process. Estimates on total deaths from harsh exile conditions range from 34,000 to over 100,000.

The deportation has officially been recognized by Ukraine and several other countries as a genocide against the Crimean Tatars.

The Crimean Tatar flag lowered at the Foreign Ministry to commemorate the Soviet's forced deportations in 1944. (Photo: Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzheppar / Twitter) 

Afterward, the Soviet authorities attempted to erase any remaining traces of the Crimean Tatars on the peninsula.

"History repeated itself in 2014. Modern Russia applies the worst repressive practices in Crimea. But it failed before and it will fail again. Liberation of the Crimean Peninsula will put an end (to Russia's) perverted imperialistic ambitions and respect for human rights be restored worldwide," Ukrainian-Crimean Tatar deputy minister, Dzheppar, wrote.

Crimea has been under Russian occupation since 2014, and the Crimean Tatars who remained on the peninsula have faced regular persecution by occupation authorities.

Russia has also continued its tradition of using forced deportations as a tactic of terror against Ukraine. The Reintegration Ministry confirmed in late March that over 19,000 Ukrainian children had been forcibly deported to Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion.

In late April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing the deportation of Ukrainians in occupied territories who refuse to take Russian citizenship.

Crimean Tatars dream of their homeland’s liberation as Ukraine strikes back in the south
In August, Russia’s war against Ukraine returned to where it all started, to Crimea. Starting with the attack on the Saky air base in Novofedorivka on Aug. 9 that destroyed around a dozen Russian fighter aircraft, military targets were hit on a regular basis on the peninsula over the next
Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.