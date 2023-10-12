Foreign Ministry: 7 Ukrainians killed in Hamas attack on Israel

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of Ukrainian citizens killed in Hamas' attack on Israel has risen to seven, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko reported on Oct. 12.

Nine more Ukrainians were injured, and nine others are considered missing, he added.

Nikolenko said that the Ukrainian embassy is working with Israeli security services to locate those missing.

According to the official, over 1,000 Ukrainian citizens have sought assistance from the embassy in leaving Israel due to canceled flights. Nikolenko said that Ukrainian diplomatic services are preparing a first evacuation flight to Romania on Oct. 14 and are working to secure further flights.

Around 200 Ukrainians have reportedly requested to be evacuated from the Gaza Strip. The Foreign Ministry and embassies in Israel, Egypt, and Jordan are conducting active diplomatic efforts to evacuate Ukrainian citizens as soon as possible, Nikolenko said.

There is a large Ukrainian community in Israel, estimated by the Foreign Ministry as being around 500,000, most of whom left Ukraine after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Nikolenko said earlier that there are currently 14,000 Ukrainian citizens listed on the consular register of Ukraine's embassy in Israel.

Hamas launched an attack of unprecedented scale on Israel on Oct. 7, infiltrating Israeli territory on the ground and with ultralight aircraft while bombing Israeli settlements.

In response, the Israeli military launched an offensive against Gaza and declared a blockade of the Palestinian enclave.