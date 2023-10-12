Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Foreign Ministry: 7 Ukrainians killed in Hamas attack on Israel

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 12, 2023 12:27 PM 2 min read
Residents look at the wreckage of destroyed vehicles following a rocket attack from Gaza in Ashkelon, Israel, on Oct. 7, 2023. (Ilia Yefimovich/picture alliance via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of Ukrainian citizens killed in Hamas' attack on Israel has risen to seven, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko reported on Oct. 12.

Nine more Ukrainians were injured, and nine others are considered missing, he added.

Nikolenko said that the Ukrainian embassy is working with Israeli security services to locate those missing.

According to the official, over 1,000 Ukrainian citizens have sought assistance from the embassy in leaving Israel due to canceled flights. Nikolenko said that Ukrainian diplomatic services are preparing a first evacuation flight to Romania on Oct. 14 and are working to secure further flights.

Around 200 Ukrainians have reportedly requested to be evacuated from the Gaza Strip. The Foreign Ministry and embassies in Israel, Egypt, and Jordan are conducting active diplomatic efforts to evacuate Ukrainian citizens as soon as possible, Nikolenko said.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

There is a large Ukrainian community in Israel, estimated by the Foreign Ministry as being around 500,000, most of whom left Ukraine after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Nikolenko said earlier that there are currently 14,000 Ukrainian citizens listed on the consular register of Ukraine's embassy in Israel.

Hamas launched an attack of unprecedented scale on Israel on Oct. 7, infiltrating Israeli territory on the ground and with ultralight aircraft while bombing Israeli settlements.

In response, the Israeli military launched an offensive against Gaza and declared a blockade of the Palestinian enclave.

‘A wave of terror:’ Hamas attack brings back haunting memories of war for Ukrainians in Israel
Stefania Stavytska woke up on Oct. 7. in the Israeli port city of Jaffa with a queasy feeling of déjà-vu. The 25-year-old video producer thought she had left the sounds of sirens behind when she left Kyiv in March 2022, at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Instead, she
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.