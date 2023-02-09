Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Foreign Ministry: 5 Ukrainians could be trapped under the rubble in Turkey

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 9, 2023 3:38 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Five Ukrainian citizens could still be trapped under the rubble in Turkey after deadly earthquakes occurred this week, Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Feb. 9.

The Foreign Ministry’s statement comes three days after two consecutive earthquakes with magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.5 hit Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6, killing more than 17,000 people.

Ukraine said that it is working with the Turkish authorities to establish the whereabouts of its citizens. Nikolenko said in a Facebook post that the Ukrainian diplomats have not heard back from 22 Ukrainians as of Feb. 9.

“We are working on establishing their whereabouts, maintaining contact with relatives,” Nikolenko said.

One citizen was hospitalized, according to the spokesman.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

