War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia's War Human Story Company News
Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visits Kuwait, discusses reconstruction

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 19, 2023 6:01 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Salem Al Sabah in Kuwait on April 18, 2023. (Ukrainian Foreign Ministry) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visited the Gulf Arab state of Kuwait on April 18 to discuss reconstruction projects and post-war development in Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry website.

Kuleba met with Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Salem Al Sabah and the head of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development Waleed Al-Bahar during his trip.

In addition to reconstruction projects, the foreign ministers discussed increasing trade, ensuring food security, including through the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and increasing diplomatic ties.  

Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on Facebook that the government of Kuwait announced $1 million for the purchase and installation of electric generators during the trip.

Nikolenko also said that Kuwait is “exploring opportunities to join in Ukraine’s reconstruction, including through the Kuwaiti Arab Economic Development Fund, a financial institution that currently participates in development projects in multiple countries totaling $21.8 billion.”

This funding would prioritize the construction of new hospitals, schools, and kindergartens, Nikolenko said.

Kuleba’s visit to Kuwait took place on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia's War Human Story Company News
