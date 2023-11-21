Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Business
Edit post

Forbes cancels sale deal allegedly linked to Russian oligarch

by Martin Fornusek November 21, 2023 8:46 PM 2 min read
Russian investor and business tycoon Magomed Musaev. (Magomed Musaev/LinkedIn)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The parent company of Forbes magazine is no longer going forward with a sale to billionaire Austin Russell, linked by the media to Russian tycoon and investor Magomed Musaev, Bloomberg reported on Nov. 21.

The sale had already been paused for weeks after missing a Nov. 1 deadline, the news outlet noted.

"There has been no shortage of investment interest in our company over the years, and we will continue to consider other opportunities that can help accelerate our growth strategy," Forbes Chief Executive Officer Mike Federle said.

Russell, the CEO of Luminar Technologies Inc., announced in May that he intends to acquire an 82% stake in Forbes Global Media Holdings in a deal valued at $800 million.

The Washington Post reported in October that according to obtained audio and video recordings, Kremlin-connected tycoon Musaev claimed he is acquiring Forbes with Russell serving as the "face" of the deal.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

"I just bought global Forbes," Musaev allegedly told one of his associates.

"You understand when you have in your hands the key to the most authoritative global brand, this key will give me access to anyone."

Both Musaev and Russell denied the Russian oligarch's connection to the sale in their comments to the Post.

Musaev is the president and founder of the Global Venture Alliance (GVA) investment fund.

He has previously served in the Moscow city government. Musaev holds influential connections in Russia through his father-in-law, Ramazan Gadzhimuradovich Abdulatipov, the former head of the Republic of Dagestan.

Through his father-in-law, Musaev also reportedly entered the close circle of oligarch Suleiman Kerimov, who is connected to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov.

Investigation: Czech parts make their way to Russian military helicopters despite sanctions
Editor’s Note: This story is based on an investigation by Trap Aggressor, a project by Ukrainian NGO StateWatch, which advocates for principles of good governance. The investigation’s author, Roman Steblivskyi, is a researcher at StateWatch. This story has been translated from Ukrainian and edited b…
The Kyiv IndependentRoman Steblivskyi

Author: Martin Fornusek
Become our Secret Santa!
This holiday season, your support is on top of our wish list. Become a member and help us bring independent, locally-sourced news about Ukraine to the world in 2024.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
9:17 PM

Zelensky suggests Trump's election can strongly affect war.

The result of the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election can "very strongly" influence the course of Russia's war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a press conference on Dec. 19. According to the latest polls, Trump is the frontrunner in the upcoming presidential elections.
5:19 PM

UN records 142 cases of Russia's summary executions of Ukrainian civilians.

Russia's suspected violations in Ukraine include at least 142 summary executions of Ukrainian civilians by Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion, UN human rights chief Volker Turk said on Dec. 19. The numbers that the UN regularly provides on casualties of Russia's war against Ukraine include only cases that could be safely verified, and actual figures are most likely higher.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.