Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, War, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Andrii Sybiha, Olaf Scholz
Edit post

'We need peace through strength, not appeasement' — Ukraine's FM reacts to Russian mass attack

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 17, 2024 12:27 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack against Odesa Oblast on Nov. 17, 2024. (Governor Oleh Kiper/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's latest mass attack on Ukraine shows Russian President Vladimir Putin's true response to attempts at appeasement, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Nov. 17.

"Russia launched one of the largest air attacks: drones and missiles against peaceful cities, sleeping civilians, critical infrastructure," Sybiha said. Ukrainian air defenses shot down around 140 of the 210 drones and missiles launched at the country, primarily targeting the energy grid.

"This is war criminal Putin’s true response to all those who called and visited him recently. We need peace through strength, not appeasement."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Nov. 15 held the first phone call with Putin in two years, during which he condemned Russia’s war in Ukraine, urged Putin to withdraw his troops, and discussed potential talks with Kyiv.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expressed concerns over the Scholz-Putin call, saying that such lengthy conversations have been a tool Putin has exploited for over 20 years, now providing him hope for easing his international isolation.

The call came amid growing uncertainties about the stability of Western support and Ukraine's setbacks on the battlefield.

Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. election adds to the uncertainties, with some fearing that Washington might withdraw its support and force Kyiv toward painful concessions. In turn, top Ukrainian officials voiced hope for a more resolute decision-making.

"Certainly, with the policies of this team that will now lead the White House, the war will end faster. This is their approach, their promise to their society, and it is also very important to them," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Russia launches one of the largest aerial strikes on Ukraine, targets energy grid
Russia launched a large-scale missile attack on Ukraine overnight on Nov. 17. Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said that as a result of falling drone debris, an apartment on the fourth floor of a five-story residential building caught fire in the Pechersk neighborhood of the city, injuring two people.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:46 AM

Biden meets Xi, condemns North Korean troops dispatch to Russia.

"President Biden condemned the deployment of thousands of (North Korean) troops to Russia, a dangerous expansion of Russia’s unlawful war against Ukraine with serious consequences for both European and Indo-Pacific peace and security," the White House statement read.
1:57 AM

Iran denies claims its UN envoy met with Elon Musk.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on Nov. 16 dismissed reports about a meeting between Tehran's United Nations envoy and U.S. billionaire Elon Musk, who is also a close adviser to President-elect Donald Trump.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.