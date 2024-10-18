Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
WATCH NOW
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, North Korea, Russia, Ukraine, War, Kursk Oblast, Volodymyr Zelensky, Kyrylo Budanov
Edit post

Video purportedly showing North Korean soldiers at Russian military camp published by Ukrainian agency

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 18, 2024 9:55 PM 2 min read
The footage purporting to show North Korean soldiers at the Russian military camp in October 2024. (Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security (Spravdi))
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security published on Oct. 18 a video that purportedly shows North Korean soldiers in a Russian military camp preparing to join Moscow's war effort against Ukraine.

The footage was shared amid reports that Moscow plans to involve Pyongyang in the full-scale war against Ukraine in the coming months, with around 10,000 North Korean soldiers being prepared to join the Russian army, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said that the first group of 2,600 soldiers will be deployed to Russia's Kursk Oblast, where Ukraine began a cross-border incursion in August and still holds significant swathes of territory. He said that close to 11,000 North Korean troops are in Russia and will be "ready to fight" in Ukraine by Nov. 1.

The video, published by the center that operates under Ukraine's Culture and Information Ministry, is claimed to have been filmed at the Sergeevsky military camp in Russia's Far East near North Korea. The footage shows men in military uniforms standing in line to get equipment.

The center did not specify how the video was obtained, adding that it is "no more than 72 hours old."

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

0:00
/
The footage purporting to show North Korean soldiers at the Russian military camp in October 2024. (Ukraine's Centre for Strategic Communication and Information Security (Spravdi))

"The Euro-Atlantic community must realize the fact that the DPRK is invading Europe side by side with Russia and act without delay," Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said earlier in the day.

In the face of the threat, he urged partners to boost military aid for Kyiv, lift the ban on strikes with Western-supplied long-range weapons on targets inside Russia and shoot down Russian drones and missiles over Ukraine.

Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Oct. 17 that he "can't confirm whether there are North Korean forces that have gone to Russia" but added that the U.S. would "continue to monitor" the situation.

If the reports were true, it would "demonstrate the situation that Russia finds itself in, the dire situation that it finds itself in, in terms of its forces on the battlefield."

"And so it just demonstrates the desperation in terms of identifying additional forces for their military," Ryder added.

This is how North Korean troops could be used in Russia’s war in Ukraine
Russia’s war in Ukraine may have reached a new stage this week, with reports that North Korea has moved from supplying Moscow with weapons to sending its own troops. A Western diplomat familiar with the matter told the Kyiv Independent on Oct. 15 Pyongyang has sent 10,000 soldiers to
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.