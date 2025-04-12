Fires, injuries reported after Russian drone attack on Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched drone attacks on Kyiv overnight on April 12, causing multiple fires and injuring at least two people, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

In the Darnytskyi district of the city, a fire erupted at a home after drone debris fell on the property. While in the Svyatoshyn district, two people were injured as a result of the attack.

Emergency crews are currently on-scene, Klitschko said. No information was immediately available on the status of the injured victims.

Russia has regularly targeted civilian infrastructure since the onset of its full-scale war against Ukraine in February 2022, particularly in the country's capital, Kyiv.

The U.S. has been in talks with Ukraine and Russia to negotiate an end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.



