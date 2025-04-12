The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Kyiv, Drone attack, War
Edit post

Fires, injuries reported after Russian drone attack on Kyiv

by Dmytro Basmat April 12, 2025 5:21 AM 1 min read
KYIV, UKRAINE - JANUARY 2: A view of the smoke rising after a missile attack from Russia on January 2, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The barrage comes as Russia started the new year with intensified aerial attacks across multiple cities. It also follows a Ukrainian attack on the Russian border city of Belgorod on Saturday, which reportedly killed at least 25 people and injured more than 100. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces launched drone attacks on Kyiv overnight on April 12, causing multiple fires and injuring at least two people, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

In the Darnytskyi district of the city, a fire erupted at a home after drone debris fell on the property. While in the Svyatoshyn district, two people were injured as a result of the attack.

Emergency crews are currently on-scene, Klitschko said. No information was immediately available on the status of the injured victims.

Russia has regularly targeted civilian infrastructure since the onset of its full-scale war against Ukraine in February 2022, particularly in the country's capital, Kyiv.

The U.S. has been in talks with Ukraine and Russia to negotiate an end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

Ukraine war latest: US envoy Witkoff proposes giving Russia ‘ownership’ of Ukrainian regions, Reuters reports
Key developments on April 11: * US envoy Witkoff proposes giving Russia ‘ownership’ of Ukrainian regions, Reuters reports * Trump urges Russia “to get moving” to end war against Ukraine * Putin meets U.S. envoy Witkoff to discuss Ukraine, Kremlin says * “Several hundred” Chinese nationals fight…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk


Author: Dmytro Basmat

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.