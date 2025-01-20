Skip to content
Fire reported near aviation plant in Russia's Tatarstan amid drone attack

by Dmytro Basmat January 20, 2025 5:41 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
A fire is seen burning in the city of Kazan in Russia's Tatarstan Republic on Jan. 20, 2025. (Telegram/War_Monitor)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A fire erupted in the city of Kazan in Russia's Tatarstan republic overnight on Jan. 20 amid a Ukrainian drone attack on the city, Russian Telegram channels reported.

Videos posted to social media appear to show a large fire ablaze following a drone attack. Drones appear to be shown striking targets in the region.

Rosaviatsiya, the country's Federal Air Transport Agency, said that Kazan International Airport has suspended flights amid the attack. Begishevo airport, located east of the city in nearby Nizhnekamsk, as well as Izhevsk's airport northeast of Kazan also had its flights suspended.

Reports indicate that the explosions and fire originated in the Aviastroitelny district of the city, reportedly targeting the Kazan Aviation Plant. The plant, which was sanctioned by the European Union in 2023, is known for manufacturing Tu-160 strategic and Tu-22 long-ranger bomber aircraft, among other civilian aircraft.

Russian Telegram media channels also reported that drones appear to be targeting nearby Borisoglebskoye airfield which houses several fuel storage tanks.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reporting.

It was not immediately clear as to whether the Kazan Aviation Plant or nearby storage tanks had caught fire. No information was available as to the extent of the damage caused by the drones.

Multiple explosions were reported in the city around 5:30 a.m. local time, various Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Kazan – lying over 900 kilometers (560 miles) east of the Ukrainian border – is located in the Russian republic of Tatarstan, which has previously been the target of Ukrainian drone strikes.

Ukraine has regularly attempted to disrupt Russia's military supply-chain through the use of drone attack. The country's forces regularly target oil refineries that contribute to Russia's war effort.

Overnight on Jan. 18, Ukrainian forces attacked oil depots in Russia's Tula and Kaluga oblasts, according to the General Staff and the Kyiv Independent's source in Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR).

Author: Dmytro Basmat
