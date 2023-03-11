Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Edit post

Fire reported at Russian propaganda channel in Moscow

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 11, 2023 9:10 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A fire broke out on March 11 at the Moscow office of Spas, a church-funded propaganda TV channel, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

No casualties were reported.

Spas is owned by the Russian Orthodox Church and focuses on promoting the church's agenda.

Over the past year, the number of large-scale fires has increased in Russia.

Among other places, fires have occurred at oil facilities in Siberia, Bryansk Oblast, and Kursk; large shopping centers in Moscow and Moscow Oblast, a thermal power plant in Perm, and warehouses in Vladivostok, Moscow, and Volgograd.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
