Fire breaks out at Russian refinery in Volgograd

This audio is created with AI assistance

A fire broke out at the Volgograd oil refinery overnight on Feb. 3, regional governor Andrei Bocharov reported via Telegram.

"Overnight, air defenses and electronic warfare systems repelled a drone attack on the territory of the Volgograd Region," Bocharov said. "As a consequence, one drone fell and set off a fire at the Volgograd oil refinery."

Petroleum products were burning on an area of about 300 square metres. The governor said that the fire was quickly localized and open burning was eliminated.

No casualties were reported as a result of the incident.

Volgograd Oblast is located around 300 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. The region borders Rostov Oblast in the southwest, Voronezh Oblast in the northwest, Saratov Oblast in the north, Astrakhan Oblast and the Republic of Kalmykia in the southeast.