Fire breaks out at Russian refinery in Volgograd

by Olena Goncharova February 3, 2024 6:50 AM 1 min read
A view of Volgograd oil refinery. (nsenergybusiness.com) 
A fire broke out at the Volgograd oil refinery overnight on Feb. 3, regional governor Andrei Bocharov reported via Telegram.

"Overnight, air defenses and electronic warfare systems repelled a drone attack on the territory of the Volgograd Region," Bocharov said. "As a consequence, one drone fell and set off a fire at the Volgograd oil refinery."  

Petroleum products were burning on an area of about 300 square metres. The governor said that the fire was quickly localized and open burning was eliminated.

No casualties were reported as a result of the incident.

Volgograd Oblast is located around 300 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. The region borders Rostov Oblast in the southwest, Voronezh Oblast in the northwest, Saratov Oblast in the north, Astrakhan Oblast and the Republic of Kalmykia in the southeast.

Mediazona confirms identities of over 43,400 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine
Through open source research, Mediazona, a Russian independent media outlet, together with BBC Russia, confirmed the names of 43,460 Russian soldiers who had been killed since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova

Author: Olena Goncharova
