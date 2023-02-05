Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Fire broke out after Russia hit school in Kherson

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 5, 2023 3:56 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A fire broke out in the two-story school building in the southern city of Kherson due to Russian shelling on the morning of Feb. 5, according to Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

The administration said the fire, with a total area of 100 square meters, was extinguished by rescuers. There were no casualties reported.

Earlier in the day, the Kherson Oblast authorities reported that one person was killed and another injured as Russian forces attacked the region 60 times over the past day.

Russian troops used multiple rocket launch systems, artillery, mortars, tanks, armored fighting vehicles, and anti-tank missile systems. According to the report, Russian forces hit the city of Kherson six times, damaging houses.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
