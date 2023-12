This audio is created with AI assistance

A massive fire broke out at a gas pipeline in Kuteinykove in occupied Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 14, according to local Telegram channels cited by Ukrainska Pravda.

Kuteinykove is an occupied town near Ilovaisk, southeast of the city of Donetsk.

Witnesses said a road was shut down due to the flames.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

No casualties have been reported at the time of this writing.