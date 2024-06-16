Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit released its new documentary, “He Came Back”. The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, China, War, global peace summit, Peace Plan
Edit post

Finnish president urges China to convince Russia to end war in Ukraine

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 16, 2024 2:38 PM 2 min read
Alexander Stubb, president-elect of Finland, at Munich Security Conference 2024 on Feb. 18, 2024. (Olena Zashko / The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Finnish President Alexander Stubb called on Beijing to use its influence over Russian President Vladimir Putin to help end the war in Ukraine, reported Finnish media outlet Yle on June 15.

Although China officially maintains a neutral stance on Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine and denies providing lethal aid, Beijing and Moscow continue to strengthen their ties. This was underscored by Putin's visit to Chinese President Xi Jinping in May.

Speaking at the Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland, Stubb said that China could play a key role in establishing peace in Ukraine.

"I strongly urge China, in its capacity to influence Putin, to end this war," Stubb said.

He also emphasized the importance of the Global South in achieving peace in Ukraine: "There are many representatives (at the peace summit) from Latin America, Africa, Asia, and especially the Middle East. This gives me hope that we will be able to get on the path to peace, and I believe it is important that this happens on Ukraine's terms."

Officials from over 100 foreign governments and international organizations gathered in Lucerne, Switzerland, for a two-day summit focused on Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace formula, a 10-point plan outlining Kyiv's conditions for an end to Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Ukraine had extended an invitation to China for the summit back in January, but Beijing declined, citing unmet conditions necessary for its participation. Russia, notably, was not invited to the conference.

Following China's decision to abstain, Zelensky accused China of actively dissuading other nations from attending the summit.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said later that Beijing likely opted out of Ukraine's peace summit at the request of Putin.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:29 AM

United Russia party secretary resigns.

The move is regarded as a demotion initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who appointed Andrei Turchak earlier this month to serve as governor of the Altai Republic in southern Siberia.
10:53 PM

Finnish president: Ukraine in a 'position of strength' for path to peace.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb noted that this week has favored Ukraine. He highlighted the G7 summit, the start of EU negotiations, NATO support, and Ukraine's summit, which gathered over 100 representatives. "(Ukraine is) much stronger than what it was three weeks ago, let alone three months ago," he said.
5:57 PM

Gas pipeline on fire in Russia's Saratov Oblast.

"According to the preliminary information, the cause was an unusual heat, which led to depressurization and combustion," Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin claimed on his Telegram channel.
3:37 PM

Zelensky: All parts of the world represented at peace summit.

"All parts of the world, all continents, different nations, both large and small geographically, and every political pole of our world—Latin America, the Middle East and Asia, Africa, Europe, the Pacific, Australia, North America—are all represented at the summit," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Follow Us
