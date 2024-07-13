Skip to content
Finland passes law to prevent migrants from crossing border from Russia

by Olena Goncharova July 13, 2024 7:05 AM 2 min read
Traditional wooden border post markings for Finland, left, and Russia, right, near the construction site of a section of the initial 3-kilometer (1.9-mile) stretch of border fence near Imatra, in southeast Finland, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Roni Rekomaa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Finland's parliament passed a law on July 12 granting border guards the authority to block asylum seekers crossing from Russia. This decision followed the arrival of over 1,300 people, prompting Helsinki to close its border.

Finland has accused neighboring Russia of weaponizing migration by encouraging migrants from countries like Syria and Somalia to cross the border, an assertion the Kremlin denies.

Helsinki believes Moscow is promoting the crossings in retaliation for Finland joining NATO, which supports Ukraine against Russia's unprovoked war. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo's right-wing government emphasized the bill's importance in preventing future arrivals, even though it conflicts with Finland's international human rights commitments.

"This is a strong message to Russia, a strong message to our allies, that Finland takes care of its own security, we take care of the security of the EU border," Orpo said at a press conference following the vote, according to Reuters.

Since last summer, more than 1,300 asylum seekers have crossed over from Russia, but there had been no new arrivals since March until July 11. After the parliamentary vote, the Finnish Border Guard released a statement reporting that one person had crossed the border illegally that day and applied for asylum after being caught by a border guard.

Finland closed its land borders with Russia late last year.

Author: Olena Goncharova
6:52 PM

Ukraine's GDP grew by more than 4% in 6 months.

"Due to the high adaptability to difficult conditions and experience in responding to such challenges, the Ukrainian economy continued to grow" in June, said Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.
