Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Finland extends closure of border with Russia for another month

by Kateryna Hodunova January 11, 2024 5:32 PM 2 min read
Finnish Border Guard Major General Matti Sarasmaa (L) and Finnish Interior Minister Mari Rantanen attend press conference on the situation of the eastern border stations of Finland in Helsinki, Finland, on Jan. 11, 2024. (Roni Rekomaa/Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Finland will extend the closure of all eight checkpoints along its border with Russia until at least Feb. 11, the Finnish news outlet YLE reported on Jan. 11, citing Finnish Interior Minister Mari Rantanen.

Finland fully closed its border with Russia in late November to prevent an influx of migrants from entering the country via Russia. In November alone, around 900 asylum seekers from countries like Kenya, Morocco, Pakistan, Somalia, and Yemen entered Finland from Russia.

Finnish authorities suspected the asylum seekers were being pushed to the border by Russia in what Helsinki labeled a "hybrid operation against Finland."

While Helsinki initially decided to reopen two crossing points with Russia on Dec. 14, it quickly reversed the decision the following day.

The situation at the Finnish border has remained unchanged since December, according to Rantanen. Migrants are reportedly waiting on Russia's side of the border for entry into Finland.

Rantanen said the Finnish government is continuing to search for a solution to the crisis.

When Finland re-closed the border on Dec. 15, Finnish Interior Minister Mari Rantanen attributed the ongoing border crisis to Russian aggression and interference.

“This is a sign that the Russian authorities are continuing their hybrid operation against Finland. This is something that Finland will not tolerate,” Rantanen said.

Moscow’s strategy echoes that of Minsk, which orchestrated a migrant crisis along its borders with its EU neighbors.

Estonia pledges $1.3 billion in long-term support for Kyiv as Zelensky tours Baltics
Estonian President Alar Karis pledged to allocate 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) for Kyiv until the year 2027, a major commitment from a country of 1.3 million people, after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Estonia as part of his Baltic trip.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:18 PM

Official: Over 25 Ukrainian journalists remain in Russian captivity.

"These are not combatants, these are journalists who were doing their job, and according to the civilized rules of warfare, should not have been captured in principle, but the fact is the fact. We understand how uncivilized Russia has trampled on any human rights," said Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the newly appointed head of the Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Freedom of Speech.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
3:36 PM

Russian shelling of Kherson injures woman.

The attack reportedly took place at around 1:40 p.m. local time. The victim suffered injuries while in her house, which was damaged in the strike, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.