Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Finland reports eastern border stable after re-closing crossing points

by Abbey Fenbert December 18, 2023 12:57 AM 2 min read
Patrol car of the Finnish border guard at 8 p.m. at the prematurely closed Vaalimaa border check point between Finland and Russia in Virolahti, Finland on Dec. 15, 2023. (Vesa Moilanen / Lehtikuva / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Finland's eastern border with Russia has remained stable, without an influx of asylum seekers, since the country once again closed its border crossings after announcing a temporary reopening, the Finnish news outlet Yle reported Dec. 17.

Finland closed all its eastern border crossings in late November in order to combat a migrant crisis allegedly organized by Moscow. While Finland announced on Dec. 14 that it would reopen two crossing points, the government quickly reversed the decision, closing the entire eastern border again starting from the evening of Dec. 15.  

The country's Border Guard reported that as of the re-closing, the situation at the border has been largely stable.

No asylum seekers have arrived at the Niirala crossing point since Dec. 15, the Border Guard said. One asylum seeker scaled the fence near the southeastern Vaalimaa crossing point on Dec. 15, and another crossed the land border in the area the same day.

Finland has said that the large number of third-party asylum seekers attempting to enter the country through the eastern border without proper documentation is the result of a Kremlin operation meant to penalize Finland for joining NATO.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said on Dec. 17 that Finland is "now going to have problems" because of its accession to NATO. He also said he planned to concentrate Russian troops at the Finnish border.

When Finland re-closed the border on Dec. 15, Finnish Interior Minister Mari Rantanen attributed the ongoing border crisis to Russian aggression and interference.

“This is a sign that the Russian authorities are continuing their hybrid operation against Finland. This is something that Finland will not tolerate,” Rantanen said.

Ukraine war latest: Military says Russia committing more reserves in attempt to capture Kupiansk
Key updates on Dec. 16-17: * Military: Russia committing more reserves in attempt to capture Kupiansk * Military Intelligence confirms incursion into Russia’s Belgorod Oblast * Defense minister urges local authorities to contribute to mobilization * Media: Austria backs EU sanctions package aft…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
9:38 PM

Hungarian official: Deal with EU on Ukraine aid still far off.

The positions of Hungary and the European Commission on 50 billion euros ($54 billion) for Ukraine remain far apart, making a potential agreement uncertain, the Telex news portal reported on Jan. 18, citing Hungarian government official Gergely Gulyas.
4:48 PM

Shmyhal to meet Slovak PM to discuss EU aid.

Kyiv wants to "discuss all the urgent issues and remove possible obstacles to the implementation of the Ukraine Facility" at the meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.