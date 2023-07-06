Finland announces $114 million military aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Finland will provide Ukraine with another military aid package worth around 105 million euros ($114 million), the country's defense ministry announced on July 6.

The package reportedly includes anti-aircraft weapons and ammunition, among other things. The ministry didn't disclose further details on the package's contents and delivery for security reasons.

"We will continue to support Ukraine together with our allies. The war's outcome will determine the security order of Europe and Finland for decades, which is why supporting Ukraine is an essential part of Finland's security," said Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen.

This will be Finland's 17th defense assistance package provided to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion began on Feb. 24, 2022.

Finland has so far supplied Ukraine with about $1.3 billion in military aid, according to the defense ministry.