Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Finland allocates 92 million euros to aid Ukraine, countries affected by Russia’s aggression

by Dinara Khalilova October 10, 2023 10:56 AM 2 min read
People look on damaged residential building in the city centre on Oct. 8, 2023 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Oleksandr Magula/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Finland’s Foreign Ministry announced on Oct. 9 allocating an additional 92 million euros ($97 million) to provide humanitarian support to Ukraine, Moldova, and other countries affected by Russia’s war.

In Ukraine, the assistance will address needs in the health, transport, energy, agriculture, housing, and social security sectors, according to the ministry.

The funds will contribute to the Crisis Facility launched by the World Bank Group’s International Development Association (IDA) earlier this year.

Finland will send 62 million euros to Support Programme for Ukraine and Moldova Recovery, from which 12 million will be allocated as a grant and 50 million as a loan, reads the announcement.

In Ukraine, the program aims to improve access to healthcare services, increase the availability of services to address acute energy shortages, repair infrastructure and housing as well as support agricultural activities.

“It will also accelerate long-term efforts to support Ukraine’s recovery and the reconstruction of critical sectors,” the ministry wrote, adding that special attention will be paid to the rights of women and people with disabilities.

In Moldova, the IDA Crisis Facility will mainly help cover the costs of hosting Ukrainian refugees, as well as finance development programs and ensure preparedness for crises.

Finland said the remaining 30 million euros will be provided in loans to countries affected by Russian aggression to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases, among other efforts.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
