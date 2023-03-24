Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Financial Times: Brazil looking to propose 'peace club' for Ukraine war at Beijing visit

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 24, 2023 8:34 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will lobby China to join a so-called "peace club" of nations mediating a negotiated settlement to the war in Ukraine while on a visit to Beijing this week, the Financial Times reported on March 24.

“We are very interested in promoting or helping generate some kind of meeting that would lead to a peace process,” Brazil's foreign minister Mauro Vieira said in an interview to Financial Times.

The president, better known simply as Lula, is looking to reestablish Brazil's diplomatic presence after he defeated the isolationist incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in October last year.

Lula's visit comes just days after Chinese President Xi Jinping made a much-anticipated visit to Moscow, where he met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

During the March 20 meeting, Xi called Russia's war "a Ukrainian crisis," adding that Moscow and Beijing "share similar goals."

China published a 12-point document in late February, offering to use it as a basis for future peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

China's proposed peace plan does not envision complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, with Ukrainian and Western officials criticizing the document for favoring Russia.

Why Ukraine chooses to negotiate on the battlefield, not at peace talks
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.