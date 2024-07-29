5th Indian citizen killed in war against Ukraine, media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ravi Moun, a 22-year-old Indian citizen recruited into the Russian army, died in the war against Ukraine, AFP reported on July 29, citing Moun's relatives.

Russia's war against Ukraine resulted in heavy casualties for the Russian military. Seeking to limit unpopular conscription among the domestic population, Moscow has been recruiting foreigners from such countries as Nepal, Somalia, India, Cuba, and others to fight in Ukraine.

Multiple cases of Indian men coming to Russia for work or tourism before being coerced to join the war against Ukraine and, in some cases, dying in battle have been reported.

Moun was the fifth Indian citizen who died in Russia's war in Ukraine while serving in Russian forces, according to AFP.

The Indian national traveled to Russia in January after a private employment agent promised him a job in the transportation sector. Moun was inducted into the military when he arrived in Russia, his brother Ajay told the news agency.

Moun was sent to the front line in March.

After the Indian stopped responding to calls and messages, his brother contacted the Indian Embassy in Moscow, where he was informed that Moun was dead. The embassy also asked the family to send DNA samples to identify Moun's body.

In July, Moscow agreed to release all Indians serving in its Armed Forces and facilitate their return after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In the same month, the Russian authorities began paying compensation to the families of Indian citizens who were recruited for the war and killed in action.

The Indian Foreign Ministry said later that the government continues to work with the Kremlin to return about 50 Indians fighting in the Russian army to their homeland.