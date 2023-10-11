Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Fico forms coalition government, set to be next Slovak prime minister

by Abbey Fenbert October 12, 2023 1:58 AM 1 min read
Robert Fico at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia on Oct. 2, 2023. (Vladimir Simicek/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Robert Fico, Slovakia's former prime minister whose party SMER won the recent parliamentary elections, has signed a deal to form a coalition government, the Associated Press (AP) reported Oct. 11.

SMER now has the right to appoint the next prime minister, paving the way for Fico to take office again.

The coalition government will be made up of Fico's populist SMER party, the left-wing Hlas party, and the ultra-nationalist pro-Russian Slovak National Party.

The Oct. 11 agreement grants SMER 42 seats in parliament, with Hlas receiving 27 and the Slovak National Party gaining 10.

The deal leaves the liberal Progressive Slovakia party, which took second place in the Sept. 30 elections, in the opposition. They hold 32 seats.

Fico's party won the parliamentary elections after running on a pro-Russian, populist platform. One of his key campaign promises was to immediately end all military aid to Ukraine.

Shortly thereafter, Slovak President Zuzana Caputova refused to sign a new assistance package prepared by the defense ministry, saying it was necessary to respect the outcome of the elections.

It is not clear when Caputova will swear in the new government.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
