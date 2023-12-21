Falling debris from drone strike on Kyiv leaves residential building on fire, 2 injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

Falling debris from a Russian drone strike on Kyiv left a residential building in the Solomianskyi District on fire, Kyiv city officials reported overnight on Dec. 22.

One person was hospitalized while another received medical assistance from emergency services working at the scene. Falling debris was also reported in the Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi Districts in Kyiv.

Officials said air defense is active in the area and urged residents to seek shelter.

Russia has stepped up targeting of critical energy infrastructure in Kyiv using missiles and drones as winter sets in.

President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted during a visit to Washington earlier this fall that the season ahead “will be tough” as his nation holds off Russian forces while U.S. support from Congress faces continuing uncertainty.