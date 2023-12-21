Skip to content
Falling debris from drone strike on Kyiv leaves residential building on fire, 2 injured

by Lance Luo December 22, 2023 12:27 AM 1 min read
Aftermath of drone strike on Kyiv overnight on Dec. 22. (Kyiv City Military Administration)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Falling debris from a Russian drone strike on Kyiv left a residential building in the Solomianskyi District on fire, Kyiv city officials reported overnight on Dec. 22.

One person was hospitalized while another received medical assistance from emergency services working at the scene. Falling debris was also reported in the Darnytskyi and Holosiivskyi Districts in Kyiv.

Officials said air defense is active in the area and urged residents to seek shelter.

Russia has stepped up targeting of critical energy infrastructure in Kyiv using missiles and drones as winter sets in.

President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted during a visit to Washington earlier this fall that the season ahead “will be tough” as his nation holds off Russian forces while U.S. support from Congress faces continuing uncertainty.

Russian drones over Kyiv downed, no casualties reported
Russia’s Dec. 16 attack, the sixth aerial assault on Kyiv since the beginning of December, was successfully thwarted with no casualties or major damage, according to Kyiv City Military Administration head Serhiy Popko.
The Kyiv IndependentLance Luo
Author: Lance Luo
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
1:39 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 40 times on Jan. 22, firing at eight communities and causing over 180 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
