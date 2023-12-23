Explosions rock Kherson, causing multiple fires

This audio is created with AI assistance

Multiple fires are burning in Kherson after a mass strike by Russian forces in the early evening on Dec. 23, the head of the city's military administration, Roman Mrochko, announced on Telegram.

Mrochko did not specify the nature of the strike, only that powerful explosions went off in several different residential neighborhoods.



Mrochko posted a video of a very large-looking blaze burning away behind a set of residential buildings.

He made no mention of potential casualties.



Kherson was liberated in November 2022, when the Russian forces that had held it retreated east across the Dnipro and blew the primary bridge connecting the city with the eastern bank.

Since then, Russian forces have regularly attacked Kherson with artillery, rockets, and other weapons.