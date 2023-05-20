Explosions reported in Dnipro, air defense at work

This audio is created with AI assistance

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said via his official Telegram channel that air defense was at work in the region after several explosions were reported late on May 20.

Air raid alert was activated in the region from 9 p.m. local time until midnight. Lysak didn't provide any further details and urged residents to remain in shelters.

Earlier in the day, a 46-year-old woman was injured when Russian troops shelled Nikopol.

More than 20 rounds were fired by Russian forces at Nikopol and the community of Chervonohryhorivka, damaging 17 residential buildings, including apartments and private houses.

The shelling also damaged gas and power lines, leaving 1,000 Nikopol residents without electricity, Lysak reported.