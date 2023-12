This audio is created with AI assistance

A 46-year-old woman was injured when Russian troops shelled Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on May 20, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

More than 20 rounds were fired by Russian forces at Nikopol and the community of Chervonohryhorivka, damaging 17 residential buildings, including apartments and private houses.

The shelling also damaged gas and power lines, leaving 1,000 Nikopol residents without electricity, he said.