Explosions reported near military bases in occupied Crimea

Russian media outlets on Nov. 7 reported a series of explosions near military bases in occupied Crimea, according to Channel 24.

The explosions were recorded close to the Belbek military airfield near Sevastopol, one of Moscow’s key ports on the Black Sea.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the head of Sevastopol's illegal Russian occupation government, said Russian anti-air systems downed five Ukrainian UAVs.

Russia's Ministry of Defense later on Nov. 7 claimed to have destroyed eight and intercepted seven drones over the Black Sea and Crimean Peninsula, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Earlier in August, Ukraine used western supplied missile systems and drones to destroy major Russian naval assets in the Black Sea.