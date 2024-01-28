Explosions reported in Poltava Oblast, Air Force reports ballistic missile threat

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were heard in the cities of Kremenchuk and Poltava in Poltava Oblast on the evening of Jan. 28, Suspilne Poltava reported, citing local civilians and correspondents.

Ukraine’s Air Force warned at 8:00 p.m. local time of the threat of enemy ballistic missiles, adding that a missile was on its way to Kremenchuk, with the explosion heard reported just two minutes later.

Poltava Oblast Governor Filip Pronin later reported that one missile had hit an industrial area in Kremenchuk, adding that there were no casualties.

As of 8:20 p.m., the air raid alert is active in 15 Ukrainian regions (not including the completely Russian-occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea) as well as the capital Kyiv.

In the last major Russian mass missile attack on Jan. 23, Ukrainian air defense shot down 21 out of 41 Russian long-range missiles, including five Iskander ballistic missiles.