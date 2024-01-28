Skip to content
Explosions reported in Poltava Oblast, Air Force reports ballistic missile threat

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 28, 2024 9:50 PM
Illustrative Photo: A missile launched from Russia's Belgorod Oblast flies toward Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 7, 2023. (Vadym Bielikov/AFP via Getty Images)


Explosions were heard in the cities of Kremenchuk and Poltava in Poltava Oblast on the evening of Jan. 28, Suspilne Poltava reported, citing local civilians and correspondents.

Ukraine’s Air Force warned at 8:00 p.m. local time of the threat of enemy ballistic missiles, adding that a missile was on its way to Kremenchuk, with the explosion heard reported just two minutes later.

Poltava Oblast Governor Filip Pronin later reported that one missile had hit an industrial area in Kremenchuk, adding that there were no casualties.

As of 8:20 p.m., the air raid alert is active in 15 Ukrainian regions (not including the completely Russian-occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea) as well as the capital Kyiv.

In the last major Russian mass missile attack on Jan. 23, Ukrainian air defense shot down 21 out of 41 Russian long-range missiles, including five Iskander ballistic missiles.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:27 AM

Russia shells 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 15 times on Jan. 27, firing at 10 communities and causing over 90 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
7:27 PM

Russian attack on Kherson Oblast injures man.

A Russian attack on the village of Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast injured a man on Jan. 27, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported. The 66-year-old was reportedly hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.
4:46 PM

Kuleba: Ukraine, Lithuania agree on joint drone production.

Ukraine and Lithuania have determined joint steps in scaling up drone production for Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during the press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis, in Kyiv on Jan. 27.
