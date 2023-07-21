Explosions reported in Odesa Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were reported by residents of Odesa Oblast, Ukrainian media outlet Dzerkalo Tyzhnia wrote on July 21 citing local media and Telegram channels.

Around 11 a.m. local time, an air raid siren went off, with monitoring channels reporting Onyx cruise missiles heading in the direction of Odesa Oblast.

Governor Oleh Kiper announced the end of an air raid siren around 11:30 a.m.

Previously, local officials reported missile strikes against Odesa Oblast in the early hours of July 21.

Russian Kalibr missiles hit an agricultural facility, destroying food stockpiles and injuring two people. It was the fourth consecutive strike in this area over several past days.