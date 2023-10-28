Explosions reported in occupied Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

There have been reports of explosions near Chornomorske in Russian-occupied Crimea, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported late on Oct. 28.

Near the city of Yevpatoria in western Crimea, eyewitnesses have reported sightings of drones.

Reports of explosions in occupied Crimea continue to surface regularly, with the Russian Defense Ministry attributing them to Ukrainian attacks. Starting in the summer of 2023, there has been a notable escalation in assaults targeting Russian military installations throughout occupied Crimea.