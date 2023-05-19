Media: Explosions reported in Lviv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions were reported in Lviv overnight on May 19, Radio Svoboda reported on Telegram.

Air raid alerts were activated in all Ukrainian oblasts and in the city of Kyiv as of 2:30 a.m. local time due to the threat of drone and missile attacks.

Explosions were also reported by local monitoring groups in Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, including the city of Kryvyi Rih, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, who heads the city's military administration.