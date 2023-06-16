Explosions reported in Kyiv, air defense at work

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv City Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said on the morning of June 16 that an explosion occurred in the city's Podilskyi district, and more missiles are flying toward Kyiv.

Earlier, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defense was at work in the capital and in Kyiv Oblast. According to a Kyiv Independent journalist on the ground, at least three explosions were heard in the city.

According to the Air Force, there is a threat of Russia using ballistic missiles to attack Kyiv as well as Ukraine's west, center, and east.

The air raid alert is activated in all Ukrainian regions as of noon on June 16.