Explosions reported in Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Numerous explosions were heard in Kyiv early on June 6, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko.

The mayor said via his official Telegram that first responders have been called to the Darnytskyi District of the city. There was no information about damage or casualties at the time of the publication.

Air defense remains active in the region.

Earlier, Russian forces launched several missiles into Kharkiv around midnight on June 5, Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram.

In a separate message, Terekhov said that the State Emergency Services were working at the site of the explosions. Hits were reported in the center as well as the Slobidskyi District of the city. No casualties have been reported.