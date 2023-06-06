Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Explosions reported in Kyiv

by Olena Goncharova June 6, 2023 3:30 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Numerous explosions were heard in Kyiv early on June 6, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko.

The mayor said via his official Telegram that first responders have been called to the Darnytskyi District of the city. There was no information about damage or casualties at the time of the publication.

Air defense remains active in the region.

Earlier, Russian forces launched several missiles into Kharkiv around midnight on June 5, Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Telegram.

In a separate message, Terekhov said that the State Emergency Services were working at the site of the explosions. Hits were reported in the center as well as the Slobidskyi District of the city. No casualties have been reported.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv says it’s shifting to offensive actions in Donetsk Oblast
Key developments on June 5: * Russian Defense Ministry claims to have defeated a large-scale Ukrainian counteroffensive in Donetsk Oblast, while Kyiv says it’s shifting to offensive actions “in some areas” * Network of sabotage agents backed by Ukraine likely responsible for drone attacks in Russ…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Olena Goncharova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
