Explosions heard in Kyiv, Dnipro overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

The sounds of explosions were reported in both Kyiv and the central-southern city of Dnipro overnight on May 26, the Suspilne news outlet said on its Telegram channel.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Telegram that air defenses were at work over the capital and the surrounding Kyiv Oblast.

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov did not mention any explosions, but wrote on Telegram, "Do not film or post (any photos or videos)."

Ukrainian officials request that residents do not post any photos or videos of Russian attacks in order not to reveal sensitive information to the Russian side.

An air alert was announced in Kyiv and most of Ukraine's oblasts overnight on May 26. Ukrainian state-run news outlet reported that the air raid alerts were activated due to the launch of cruise missiles from Russian territory.