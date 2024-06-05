Explosions, oil refinery fire reported in Russia's Rostov Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A fire broke out at Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery following a series of explosions in Rostov Oblast in the early hours of June 6, according to Russian media.

Rostov Oblast Governor Vasily Golubev claimed the fire was caused by a drone attack, and said emergency services were at work on the scene.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, which is crucial to sustaining Moscow's war efforts.

The local Telegram news channel Rostov News posted video footage of the fire at the Novoshakhtinsk facility. Golubev said information about potential casualties was still being investigated.

Ukrainian troops targeted the facility in a previous attack this spring. Military intelligence spokesperson Andrii Yusov said on March 13 that the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery partially shut down as a result of a drone strike.

Rostov Oblast borders Ukraine to the southeast. Reports of drone attacks against the region's oil industry have increased in spring 2024.

The CEO of Russia's state-controlled oil company, Rosneft, asked the Kremlin in May to approve tax breaks to offset the cost of preventing drone attacks on the company's oil refineries.