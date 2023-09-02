Air defense down missiles fired at Kryvyi Rih

This audio is created with AI assistance

Explosions and air raid sirens sounded in Kryvyi Rih on Sept. 2, according to multiple regional defense officials.

Soon, Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's defense council, said "air defense worked successfully. Target hit."



Yevhen Sitnichenko, the head of the regional military administration wrote "everything is okay" and thanked air defense troops.

Russian troops hit Kryvyi Rih on Aug. 28, destroying two summer homes and damaging five. No one was injured.

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky, is located 70 kilometers north of the front line.