News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Volgograd Oblast, Drone attacks, Russian airfields
Explosions, fire reported at airfield in Russia's Volgograd region

by Olena Goncharova August 22, 2024 6:24 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes only: Drone attack was reported in Russian Krasnodar Krai on June 6, 2024. (Courtesy)
Explosions were heard in the Russian town of Kalach-na-Donu in Volgograd Oblast overnight on Aug. 22, following what appears to be a drone attack, several Telegram monitoring channels reported.  

The incident was reportedly followed by a fire at a nearby airfield. The Volgograd region is located some 900 kilometers southeast of Moscow.

The attack is believed to have targeted the Marinovka air base in the village of Oktyabrsky, approximately 20 kilometers from Kalach-na-Donu. Witnesses from nearby areas reported hearing between six and 10 loud explosions during the attack, accompanied by the distinctive sounds of drones, according to several Russian Telegram channels.

Residents of Kalach-na-Donu began reporting explosions at around 3:30 a.m. local time. The Telegram channel Baza said that one of the drones was allegedly intercepted several kilometers from the airfield, while debris from the second drone fell on a nearby temporary structure causing a fire.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't immediately verify the claims. Local authorities did not provide any information about the attack.

Ukrainian forces regularly conduct drone strikes and sabotage acts on Russian territory, targeting military assets, oil refineries, and industrial facilities.

Morning in Sudzha: Inside Ukrainian-occupied Russia as Kursk operation continues
Editor’s note: The Kyiv Independent traveled into Russia’s Kursk Oblast with Ukrainian soldiers during the ongoing Ukrainian cross-border offensive in the area. Since the trip constitutes an unsanctioned crossing of the state border between Russia and Ukraine, the identities of the author of the rep…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent
News Feed

7:46 AM

Russia's attack on Sumy Oblast injures 5.

Russian forces attacked 16 communities in northeastern Sumy Oblast on Aug. 21, injuring five civilians, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration. In total, 256 explosions were recorded in 113 separate attacks on the region.
