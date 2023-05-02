Explosion reported near Russian-occupied Simferopol

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Telegram channels reported an explosion in Russian-occupied Crimea on May 2.

The explosion reportedly occurred in a former training base for border guards near the village of Shkolnoye, a few kilometers from the Simferopol airport, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

On April 29, the head of the illegal Russian occupation government in Sevastopol claimed a drone attack caused a large fire at an oil depot at the Kozacha Bay in Russian-occupied Sevastopol.

Razvozhaev also said that the fire had spread to a 1,000-square-meter area and that details on casualties and damage were still being determined.

Since August 2022, explosions and fires have regularly been reported on the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city.

On Oct. 8, a massive explosion occurred on the Crimean Bridge, illegally built by Russia in 2018 to connect Russia with Crimea, partially destroying the portion that carried railway traffic.

Russia has occupied Crimea since it annexed the peninsula in 2014 in the wake of the EuroMaidan Revolution that ousted then pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych.