Explosion reported at military plant in Russia, killing 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

An explosion reported at an Avangard plant in Bashkortostan, Russia, killed three people, RFE/RL reported on Aug. 5. The plant belongs to Rostec, the Russian state-owned arms manufacturer.

According to reports, the explosion occurred after a repair crew dismantled a pipeline in one of the workshops. All three crew members died.

The Russian Investigative Committee said the workers may have violated safety guidelines when cutting the pipes.

The cause of the incident is still being investigated.

The plant reportedly produces parts for multiple launch rocket systems. Rostec is currently under EU sanctions.