1 person dead, 3 officers injured following explosion at police station in Odesa Oblast

by Lucy Pakhnyuk March 23, 2025 8:21 PM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
Illustrative image: Police officers conduct an operation after suspects in Russia's Rostov Oblast have taken two workers at a detention center hostage in Rostov Oblast, Russia on June 16, 2024. (Arkadii Budnitskii/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

An explosion occurred at a police station in Odesa Oblast on March 23, reported regional police officials.

A woman has died as a result of the explosion and three other police officers were injured in the attack, Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) said. The injured victims were hospitalized with their injuries varying.

The SBU said that it was investigating the incident as an act of terror.

According to a source that spoke to local Odesa publication Dumska, an unknown individual allegedly brought a package with an improvised explosive device to the police department in the city of Bilyaivka.

The Kyiv Independent cannot verify the reported claims. Additional details are still being confirmed and will be released as they become available.

Police and security forces are working at the scene.

While the cause of the explosion is yet to be formally established, Odesa Oblast has been subject to repeated Russian attacks in recent days.

On March 21, a massive Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast injured three people, including children, and damaged civilian infrastructure.

The day prior, Russia hit Odesa with drones while Czech President Petr Pavel was visiting the city.

Odesa Oblast is situated in southwestern Ukraine, along the Black Sea, and has been a frequent target of Russian drone and missile attacks throughout the full-scale war.

Trump says efforts to end Ukraine war ‘somewhat under control’ just hours before deadly Russian drone strike on Kyiv
“I don’t think there’s anybody in the world that’s going to stop (Putin) except me,” Trump said shortly before three people were killed in Kyiv by Russian drones.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

News Feed

11:39 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 3, injures 16.

Russia attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of March 21, killing three people, regional governor Ivan Fedorov reported. The rescue operation concluded at around 1:00 a.m. local time.
