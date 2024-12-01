Expert links drone sightings over military bases in UK to Russian, Chinese threats, Guardian reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

A former UFO investigator with the U.K.'s Ministry of Defense has suggested potential links between recent drone incursions at the Royal Air Force (RAF) bases in the U.K. and foreign adversaries, including Russia and China, the Guardian reports on Nov. 30.

The drones were spotted between Nov. 20 and 22 over RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Feltwell, bases used by the U.S. Air Force. While the U.S. officials could not confirm if the drones were hostile, their appearance coincided with ongoing preparations for RAF Lakenheath’s upcoming nuclear mission.

“I don’t rule out the activity being connected with nuclear weapons,” Nick Pope, former UF investigator, told the Guardian. He explained that adversaries might deploy drones to collect intelligence on nuclear operations, avoiding riskier methods such as using declared intelligence officers.

The incursions are not unprecedented at RAF bases linked to nuclear weapons. In 1980, U.S. airmen stationed at RAF Bentwaters reported witnessing unidentified objects over nearby Rendlesham Forest, including crafts that reportedly sent beams of light into the weapons storage area. Pope described this case as unique due to its "multiple witnesses, including the military," as well as physical evidence such as radar data and ground markings.

Despite these connections, Pope considers commercial drones the most likely explanation for the November incidents. "Perhaps some are operated by plane spotters, but as most of these people abide by CAA rules on drone operation, it’s more likely to be the work of irresponsible hobbyists," he said.

While Pope acknowledged that adversary involvement couldn’t be ruled out, especially given the timing of U.K.-supplied missile strikes in Ukraine, he emphasized the lack of current evidence supporting this theory. Misidentified items, such as Chinese lanterns or the star Sirius, might also account for some sightings, the expert added.