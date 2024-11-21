Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, United Kingdom, NATO, Russian military, UK military
Edit post

UK prepared to fight Russia if it invades Eastern European NATO member, British general says

by Kateryna Hodunova November 21, 2024 9:33 PM 2 min read
Illustrative image: Russian soldiers take part in a parade for Victory Day in Moscow's Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on May 9, 2023. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. is prepared to send its soldiers to fight Russia if it invades a NATO country on the alliance's eastern flank, Rob Magowan, the deputy chief of the British defense staff, said on Nov. 21, Politico reported.

Concerns over rising Russian aggression are growing in Europe, fueled by Moscow's advances in eastern Ukraine.

Uncertainty about Europe’s readiness to defend itself has been compounded by Republican Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election. During his campaign, Trump repeatedly stated that the U.S. might not support allies that fail to meet NATO defense spending commitments.

When asked how many British brigades could be deployed to NATO's eastern flank in the event of significant Russian escalation, Magowan assured lawmakers that the U.K. would respond immediately if called upon.

"I don't think anybody in this room should be under any illusion that if the Russians invaded Eastern Europe tonight, then we would meet them in that fight," Magowan told the House of Commons defense committee.

Magowan noted that the British Armed Forces possess "a range of operational risks and operational strengths."

His comments follow the U.K. Defense Ministry's announcement on Nov. 21 that the British Army had completed live-fire testing of its Archer mobile howitzer, a rapidly deployable artillery system. The tests were conducted during a 12-day NATO exercise in Finland.

Despite this, the British government has expressed concern over the state of its military, with the British Army now at its smallest size since the 1700s, Politico reported.

In an interview last month, U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey said the condition of the armed forces was "far worse than we thought" when his Labor Party took office this summer. The government is currently conducting a Strategic Defense Review, according to the outlet.

Ukraine aid key to battling Russian invasion — Can Europe fill the gap if Trump pulls the plug?
Amid rising fears of U.S. aid being cut off under a second Donald Trump presidency, Ukrainians are left wondering whether Europe can rise to the challenge and fill the gap. Trump has promised to swiftly end Russia’s war against Ukraine, speaking highly of Russian President Vladimir Putin and making
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:44 PM

Russian ICBM strike would be 'clear escalation,' EU says.

"While we're assessing the full facts, it's obvious that such (an) attack would mark yet another clear escalation from the side of (Russian President Vladimir Putin," EU foreign affairs spokesperson Peter Stano said, according to AFP.
1:40 PM

Merkel describes Trump as 'fascinated by Putin' in her memoir.

"(Donald Trump) saw everything from the point of view of a property developer, which is what he was before he came into politics. Every plot of land could only be sold once, and if he didn't get it, someone else would," Angela Merkel says in her memoir.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.