Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ex-Wagner fighter who confessed to killing POWs: 'I only said 10% of what could be said'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 18, 2023 4:56 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Alexey Savichev, a former mercenary of the Russian state-backed Wagner Group, said that his confession about murdering dozens of Ukrainian civilians, including children, was "only 10%" of what he could share, Russian independent outlet Vertska reported on April 18.

The report came after Russian opposition media outlet Gulagu.net published a video on April 17 where Savichev and Azamat Uldarov, both ex-prisoners, confessed to war crimes they'd committed in Bakhmut as part of the Wagner mercenary group.

Savichev told Vertska Media that he had been contacted by Vladimir Osechkin, the founder of Gulagu.net, and offered 10,000 rubles ($123) for the interview.

According to Savichev, he spoke with Osechkin "just to eat and survive," and has received multiple threats since the interview was published online.

"I only told 10% of what could be told. And for this 10%, I am now hiding, running like a rat across Russia," Savichev said.

In the interview with Gulagu.net, Uldarov said that they had received orders from Prigozhin himself to "clean up" in Soledar and Bakhmut, meaning to kill everyone in sight.

Savichev admitted to throwing around 30 grenades into a pit with 50-60 wounded Ukrainian POWs and Wagner deserters, adding that he "would rather have fulfilled the order and go warm up because it was very cold."

Uldarov also admitted to killing several hundred Ukrainian civilians sheltering in a basement, as well as a screaming girl who was apparently no more than five- or six-years-old.

After the interviews were published online, Ukraine's Prosecutor General announced on April 17 that it had launched an investigation.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner Group, responded on April 18 to Savichev and Uldarov's accounts, calling them "a blatant lie," adding that Wagner "has never touched and does not touch" children.

He also said that people "spreading lies" about Wagner were the enemy and that they would be dealt with "in a special way."

Viral videos show pattern of Russian atrocities throughout the war
Warning: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence. At least several Ukrainian servicemen have been beheaded by Russian troops, as alleged by two videos shared online this week. The revelation comes as yet another instance of exceptional brutality demonstrated – and filmed – by Russian f…
Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.