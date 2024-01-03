Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

BBC: Fugitive ex-SBU official released from Serbian prison

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 3, 2024 11:08 AM 2 min read
Ex-SBU general Andrii Naumov in Serbian detention. Photo published on Sept. 29, 2023. (Dejan Stankovic / Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Andrii Naumov, a former Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) general who was sentenced to a year in prison in Serbia for money laundering, was released in early December, the BBC reported on Jan. 3, citing the court of the Serbian city of Nis.

Naumov is involved in a number of criminal cases in Ukraine and left the country shortly before the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. Serbian authorities have repeatedly refused to extradite him.

According to the court's ruling, the ex-SBU official's documents were confiscated, and he is forbidden from leaving Serbia until appeal proceedings of his sentence are concluded, the BBC said.

Naumov's lawyers reportedly filed a complaint against the travel ban, arguing that there was a threat to the man's life, but the court rejected it.

The former head of the SBU's internal security department reportedly left Ukraine on Feb. 23, 2022, mere hours before the start of the all-out war. He used several vans loaded with cash and jewels to leave the country, which went to Germany and later Serbia, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support us

Following his departure, Ukrainian authorities labeled him a traitor, launched several criminal cases against him on the charges of abuse of power and fraud, stripped him of his rank, and placed him on the wanted list.

He was detained on the border between Serbia and North Macedonia on June 7, 2022, reportedly carrying undeclared cash amounting to around 600,000 euros ($657,400), $120,000, and two emeralds.

Naumov was convicted by the High Court of Nis on Sept. 29, 2023, on money laundering charges and sentenced to a year in a Serbian prison.

The BBC reported in November that Naumov may be released in December, as he has effectively served his one-year sentence in a pre-trial detention.

The Nis court has twice refused a Ukrainian extradition request concerning Naumov. Serbian judges claimed that charges against him were "politically motivated" and that Naumov "fears for his life if he returns."

BBC: ‘Traitor’ description helped ex-SBU official avoid extradition from Serbia
President Volodymyr Zelensky’s refence to ex-Security Service official Andrii Naumov being a “traitor” was taken into account when a Serbian court decided to refuse his extradition to Ukraine, the BBC’s Ukraine Service reported on Nov. 15, citing court documents
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:07 PM

Ex-official charged with treason, spreading anti-Ukrainian propaganda.

The suspect was dismissed from his position as a civil servant in 2014. Subsequently, he began presenting himself as a political expert and authored several publications praising the Kremlin's policy toward Ukraine just as Russia launched its aggression by occupying Crimea and parts of eastern regions, the SBU said.
11:08 AM

BBC: Fugitive ex-SBU official released from Serbian prison.

Andrii Naumov, a former Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) general who was sentenced to a year in prison in Serbia for money laundering, was released in early December, the BBC reported on Jan. 3, citing the court of the Serbian city of Nis.
8:11 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 361,500 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 3. This number includes 680 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
2:55 AM

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

Russian forces shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 2, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
1:12 AM

Lawmaker: Parliament preparing alternative bill on mobilization.

The Ukrainian parliament will not consider the government-proposed draft law on mobilization and military service in its original form, Yevheniia Kravchuk, a lawmaker and a deputy head of the parliament's committee on humanitarian and information policy, said on Jan. 2.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.