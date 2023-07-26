Former co-chair of banned pro-Russian party charged with treason

This audio is created with AI assistance

Vadym Rabinovych, a former co-chair of the pro-Russian party Opposition Platform – For Life, which is now banned in Ukraine, has been charged with high treason, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) informed on July 26.

According to the SBI, Rabinovych spread anti-Ukrainian propaganda among the population and the political leadership of the EU countries.

"In his numerous speeches and interviews, Vadym Rabinovych published manipulative statements that harmed the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability, state, economic and information security of Ukraine," the SBI said.

"His propaganda activities helped the leadership of the Russian Federation to achieve its military and political goals and provided the Russian Federation with ideological assistance in carrying out subversive activities against Ukraine."

The former deputy, who is currently "hiding abroad," faces up to 15 years in prison, the statement said.

Rabinovych, an Israeli-Ukrainian oligarch, ran as an unsuccessful candidate in the 2014 presidential elections.

He was one of the leading figures of the pro-Russian Opposition Platform – For Life party, which was banned in 2022 after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Rabinovych blamed Kyiv and the West for causing the full-scale war and fled Ukraine after its start. He reportedly lives in Israel.