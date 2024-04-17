Ex-lawmaker Demchak declared wanted, suspected of abuse of power

This audio is created with AI assistance

Former lawmaker Ruslan Demchak has been declared wanted in a suspected case of abuse of power, Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) announced on April 17.

The 49-year-old is accused of receiving income from renting out a house near Kyiv whilst living at another property registered under his father's name, an offense under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Demchak was charged absentia, as his whereabouts are not currently known, LB.ua reports.

He faces up to six years in prison if convicted.

Last year, Demchak was accused of making around $500,000 in fraudulent stock exchange trades while holding the position of Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Financial Policy and Banking from November 2014 to August 2019.

A Vinnytsia Oblast native, Demchak sat in the Verkhovna Rada between 2014 and 2019 for Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party.