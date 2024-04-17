Skip to content
Ex-lawmaker Demchak declared wanted, suspected of abuse of power

by Chris York April 17, 2024 8:28 PM 1 min read
Former lawmaker Ruslan Demchak. (Ruslan Demchak/Facebook)
Former lawmaker Ruslan Demchak has been declared wanted in a suspected case of abuse of power, Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) announced on April 17.

The 49-year-old is accused of receiving income from renting out a house near Kyiv whilst living at another property registered under his father's name, an offense under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Demchak was charged absentia, as his whereabouts are not currently known, LB.ua reports.

He faces up to six years in prison if convicted.

Last year, Demchak was accused of making around $500,000 in fraudulent stock exchange trades while holding the position of Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Financial Policy and Banking from November 2014 to August 2019.

A Vinnytsia Oblast native, Demchak sat in the Verkhovna Rada between 2014 and 2019 for Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party.

Ex-defense ministry officials formally accused of embezzlement
Former senior Defense Ministry officials suspected of embezzling funding for military supplies have been formally accused and will appear in court, the State Bureau of Investigation announced on April 17.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
6:38 PM

Johnson sets date on Ukraine aid vote, unveils content.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said he is moving forward with his plan to hold a vote on a series of foreign aid bills for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan despite pressure from Republican hardliners, CNN reported on April 17.
1:57 PM

Norwegian foreign minister visits Odesa.

Barth Eide visited Odesa's port and said that he was "deeply impressed by the way Ukraine has been able to regain control and to ensure exports of grain to the world, despite constant Russian aggression."
